Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Receives $160.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Flughafen Zürich from CHF 155 to CHF 160 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Flughafen Zürich from CHF 157 to CHF 160 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FLGZY opened at $6.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33. Flughafen Zürich has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $7.96.

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

