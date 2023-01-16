Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Cut to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FTNT. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of FTNT opened at $48.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.82. The company has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 30,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 27,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 57,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Fortinet by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 23,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

