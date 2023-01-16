Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Cut to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on FTNT. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.00.
Fortinet Stock Performance
Shares of FTNT opened at $48.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.82. The company has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 30,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 27,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 57,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Fortinet by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 23,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.
About Fortinet
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
