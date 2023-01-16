Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.62.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortune Brands Home & Security

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3,229.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 592.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 585.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $61.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.37. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $52.95 and a 1 year high of $108.41.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 19.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

