Frax Share Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $97.82 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. During the last seven days, Frax Share has traded up 61.5% against the US dollar. One Frax Share token can now be purchased for about $9.19 or 0.00043112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Share has a market cap of $670.37 million and approximately $97.82 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 69.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.72 or 0.00434671 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,508.08 or 0.30510693 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.20 or 0.00755715 BTC.

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,822,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,950,812 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

