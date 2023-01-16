Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Short Interest Update

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,500 shares, an increase of 198.6% from the December 31st total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.2 days.
Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
VPN stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.60. 2,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,222. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $16.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.55.
Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN)
- 4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023
- Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
- Lululemon Stock, Buying Opportunity on Lowered Guidance?
- Is Delta On Track To Hit A Fresh 52-Week High?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.