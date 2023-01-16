Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Short Interest Update

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,500 shares, an increase of 198.6% from the December 31st total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.2 days.

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VPN stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.60. 2,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,222. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $16.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.55.

Get Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF ( NASDAQ:VPN Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.