GMX Price Reaches $49.28 on Top Exchanges (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 16th. During the last seven days, GMX has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. GMX has a market cap of $413.28 million and $17.83 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GMX token can currently be purchased for approximately $49.28 or 0.00234503 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GMX Token Profile

GMX’s launch date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,856,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,386,489 tokens. GMX’s official website is gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

