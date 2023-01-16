Golem Reaches Market Cap of $223.51 Million (GLM)

Golem (GLM) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. During the last seven days, Golem has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. One Golem token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001052 BTC on major exchanges. Golem has a market capitalization of $223.51 million and approximately $16.87 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Golem Profile

Golem’s genesis date was November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official website is golem.network.

Golem Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network.Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20.Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token -“

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

