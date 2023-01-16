Governance OHM Hits 24-Hour Volume of $738,888.73 (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 16th. Over the last week, Governance OHM has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Governance OHM has a market cap of $196.16 million and $738,888.73 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governance OHM token can currently be purchased for approximately $2,538.30 or 0.11978592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003174 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 87.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.94 or 0.00431857 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000124 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,453.42 or 0.30313157 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.86 or 0.00760292 BTC.
Governance OHM Profile
Governance OHM’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Governance OHM Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governance OHM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Governance OHM using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Governance OHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governance OHM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.