Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.9% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 246.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,584,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.41. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

