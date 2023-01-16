Grin (GRIN) Price Tops $0.0898

Grin (GRIN) traded up 27.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 16th. During the last week, Grin has traded 5% higher against the dollar. Grin has a market cap of $8.82 million and $985,873.23 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0898 or 0.00000424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,190.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.58 or 0.00403845 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016440 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00105163 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.94 or 0.00792515 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.11 or 0.00585705 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00211029 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.