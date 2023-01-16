Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,337 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 57,637 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $15,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

MU traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.93. The company had a trading volume of 777,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,826,566. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.24. The company has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $97.43.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

