Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 358 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $4,589,000. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Medtronic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,840,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 217,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MDT traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.59. 257,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,454,245. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The company has a market cap of $107.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.36.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.