Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,213 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in Netflix by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Netflix by 483.3% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock traded up $2.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $332.82. The stock had a trading volume of 399,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,106,488. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $538.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $298.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.01. The stock has a market cap of $148.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KGI Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Netflix from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.43.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

