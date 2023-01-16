Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises about 0.7% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $22,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,748,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,446,000 after acquiring an additional 235,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.43. 734,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,518,511. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.