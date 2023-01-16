Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,050 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,895 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS Health Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.74 on Monday, reaching $89.92. 368,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,268,233. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $118.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.92 and a 200-day moving average of $97.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.