HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.50 target price on the stock.

SAND has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.50 to $9.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.28.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

Shares of SAND opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.50. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $38.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 62.75% and a return on equity of 5.09%. Equities analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.0147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Institutional Trading of Sandstorm Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth $43,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 302.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

