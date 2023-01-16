Head to Head Review: Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI) vs. Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ)

Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Rating) and Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.0% of Dogness (International) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Sigma Additive Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.2% of Dogness (International) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Sigma Additive Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dogness (International) and Sigma Additive Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dogness (International) $27.09 million 1.10 $3.24 million N/A N/A Sigma Additive Solutions $1.65 million 3.82 -$7.39 million ($0.88) -0.68

Volatility & Risk

Dogness (International) has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Additive Solutions.

Dogness (International) has a beta of 2.87, indicating that its share price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Additive Solutions has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Dogness (International) and Sigma Additive Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dogness (International) 0 0 0 0 N/A Sigma Additive Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sigma Additive Solutions has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 233.33%. Given Sigma Additive Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sigma Additive Solutions is more favorable than Dogness (International).

Profitability

This table compares Dogness (International) and Sigma Additive Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dogness (International) N/A N/A N/A Sigma Additive Solutions -1,108.72% -93.09% -85.84%

Summary

Dogness (International) beats Sigma Additive Solutions on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dogness (International)

Dogness (International) Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of pet products, including leashes and smart products. Its products include leashes, lanyards, ribbon, collars, harnesses ornaments and specialty products for cats and dog. The firm produces the products in Classic, Elegance, Luxury, LED, Holiday, Special Function and Cat series. The company was founded by Shilong Chen in 2003 and is headquartered in Dongguan, China.

About Sigma Additive Solutions

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc., a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry. It offers PrintRite3D, an integrated hardware and software edge computing platform that combines inspection, feedback, data collection, and critical analysis. The company also provides PrintRite3D Direct Energy Deposition for metal parts and PrintRite3D Selective Laser Sintering, for polymer materials. It serves aerospace, defense, oil and gas, bio-medical, and power generation industries. The company was formerly known as Sigma Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. in August 2022. Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

