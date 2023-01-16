Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Short Interest Down 81.3% in January

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the December 31st total of 12,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Highway from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Highway Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HIHO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989. Highway has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $3.63. The company has a market cap of $9.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2.17.

Highway Cuts Dividend

Highway ( NASDAQ:HIHO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter. Highway had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.02%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Highway’s payout ratio is presently 125.01%.

Highway Company Profile

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

