Hive (HIVE) Market Cap Achieves $170.59 Million

Hive (HIVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001668 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Hive has traded 24.2% higher against the dollar. Hive has a market capitalization of $170.59 million and approximately $27.99 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hive

Hive uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 479,796,719 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

