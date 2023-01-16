Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by SVB Leerink from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HOLX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.75.

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $79.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.50 and its 200-day moving average is $70.85. Hologic has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $81.97. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,193,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Hologic by 59.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 409.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 163.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also

