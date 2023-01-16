Howard Financial Services LTD. Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Howard Financial Services LTD. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 11.1% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $42,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,542,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,911,000 after acquiring an additional 847,972 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $107,874,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,955,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,524,000 after buying an additional 520,440 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $63,138,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,978,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,693,000 after buying an additional 379,063 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,833. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $161.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.74.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

