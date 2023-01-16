Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Price Target Lowered to $244.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $259.00 to $244.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

HII has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $252.40.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:HII opened at $223.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.65 and a 200-day moving average of $229.48. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.62. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $177.20 and a one year high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HII. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

