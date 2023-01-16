ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target Raised to $265.00 at Robert W. Baird

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICON Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ICON Public from $272.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ICON Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ICON Public from $295.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ICON Public from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICON Public currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $260.80.

ICON Public Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $224.49 on Thursday. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $171.43 and a 12 month high of $279.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICON Public

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.08. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ICON Public will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public during the second quarter worth approximately $5,357,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ICON Public by 9.2% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 272,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,116,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ICON Public by 65.3% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 115,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,989,000 after purchasing an additional 45,553 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ICON Public in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ICON Public by 19.9% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

