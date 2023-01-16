IFG Advisors LLC Buys 14,277 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,277 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 5.6% of IFG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.41. The stock had a trading volume of 256,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,767. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $113.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.54.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

