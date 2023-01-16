IFG Advisors LLC Buys 3,404 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $76.00. 129,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281,211. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.42 and a 200-day moving average of $75.73. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $80.39.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

