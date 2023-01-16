Insider Selling: Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) CMO Sells $718,125.00 in Stock

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,541.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Romanko also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Five Below alerts:

On Friday, December 2nd, Michael Romanko sold 3,756 shares of Five Below stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $701,395.44.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $190.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.67. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $193.53.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $645.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.16 million. Five Below had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 20.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,243,154,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $493,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Five Below by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $1,542,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $611,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $161.00 to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.15.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.