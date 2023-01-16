Insider Selling: Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Director Sells 85,000 Shares of Stock

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM – Get Rating) Director Marc Charles Henderson sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total transaction of C$41,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,859,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,261,398.53.
Marc Charles Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 10th, Marc Charles Henderson sold 10,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total transaction of C$5,600.00.
- On Monday, November 7th, Marc Charles Henderson sold 10,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total transaction of C$5,500.00.
Laramide Resources Stock Down 2.0 %
LAM traded down C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,720. The company has a market capitalization of C$104.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42. Laramide Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.51.
About Laramide Resources
Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Church rock uranium project, the Crownpoint uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and holds 100% interest in the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy uranium project located in Australia.
Featured Articles
- 4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023
- Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
- Lululemon Stock, Buying Opportunity on Lowered Guidance?
- Is Delta On Track To Hit A Fresh 52-Week High?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Laramide Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laramide Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.