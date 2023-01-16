Insider Selling: Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) CEO Sells $948,610.00 in Stock

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.94, for a total transaction of $948,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,754 shares in the company, valued at $13,682,458.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthijs Glastra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, Matthijs Glastra sold 20,000 shares of Novanta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $3,201,200.00.

Novanta Stock Performance

NOVT opened at $150.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.58. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.84 and a 52-week high of $162.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.14 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.21 and its 200-day moving average is $138.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novanta

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novanta in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novanta in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 85.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 350.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novanta by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Novanta

(Get Rating)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

