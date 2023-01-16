Insider Selling: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) CAO Sells $47,950.00 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $41.25 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 10.79%. On average, research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSXMA. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 438,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 50.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,301,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,898,000 after buying an additional 435,517 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 51,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 21,358 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 444,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,211,000 after purchasing an additional 231,392 shares during the period. Finally, Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,858,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 29.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LSXMA shares. Citigroup increased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

