Insider Selling: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) CAO Sells $47,950.00 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $41.25 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.13.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 10.79%. On average, research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on LSXMA shares. Citigroup increased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA)
- General Electric Stock, The Sum of All Parts Strategy is Paying Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.