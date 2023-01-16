Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Invacare to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE IVC opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.22. Invacare has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78.

Insider Activity at Invacare

Invacare ( NYSE:IVC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The health services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $170.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.98 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Invacare will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Steven H. Rosen sold 60,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $30,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,886,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,039. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Invacare news, major shareholder Steven H. Rosen sold 60,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $30,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,886,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,039. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven H. Rosen sold 102,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total transaction of $39,071.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,665,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,788.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,300 shares of company stock worth $79,112 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invacare by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,687,184 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 99,093 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Invacare by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 90,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Invacare by 315.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invacare by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 573,903 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 173,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invacare by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 441,937 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 103,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

About Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

