IOTA Reaches Market Cap of $585.51 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 16th. In the last week, IOTA has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $585.51 million and approximately $15.45 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000998 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012690 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000120 BTC.

IOTA Profile

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

