Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) CEO Sells $543,842.32 in Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $543,842.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,302,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $52.63 on Monday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 12.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.8% in the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

