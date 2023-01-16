iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, an increase of 1,226.8% from the December 31st total of 224,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 854,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMXC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 148.1% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 713,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,055,000 after acquiring an additional 425,657 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 252,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,169,000 after purchasing an additional 139,743 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 40.3% during the second quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 389,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,584,000 after acquiring an additional 111,816 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after acquiring an additional 91,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 106,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 70,719 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EMXC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.67. The stock had a trading volume of 36,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,667. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $62.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.87 and its 200 day moving average is $48.21.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.846 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

