Jefferies Financial Group Increases Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target to $137.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $112.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PI has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.29.

PI opened at $123.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $129.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -69.61 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.35 and its 200 day moving average is $95.35.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. Impinj had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. The business had revenue of $68.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.67 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Impinj will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total value of $176,884.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,370,161.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $2,323,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,758.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total transaction of $176,884.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,370,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 497,613 shares of company stock worth $58,339,077 in the last three months. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,621,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 148,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,688,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

