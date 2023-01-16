Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) versus GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) and GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.0% of Jefferies Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of GAMCO Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of Jefferies Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 81.2% of GAMCO Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Jefferies Financial Group has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GAMCO Investors has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jefferies Financial Group 0 3 1 0 2.25 GAMCO Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and GAMCO Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Jefferies Financial Group currently has a consensus price target of $37.75, indicating a potential downside of 6.72%. Given Jefferies Financial Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Jefferies Financial Group is more favorable than GAMCO Investors.

Profitability

This table compares Jefferies Financial Group and GAMCO Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jefferies Financial Group 12.90% 8.32% 1.51% GAMCO Investors 19.78% 51.48% 24.10%

Dividends

Jefferies Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. GAMCO Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Jefferies Financial Group pays out 39.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GAMCO Investors pays out 7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Jefferies Financial Group has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Jefferies Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jefferies Financial Group and GAMCO Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jefferies Financial Group $5.98 billion 1.55 $1.67 billion $3.03 13.36 GAMCO Investors $301.13 million 1.44 $73.20 million $2.09 8.04

Jefferies Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than GAMCO Investors. GAMCO Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jefferies Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Jefferies Financial Group beats GAMCO Investors on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group. The Merchant Banking segment includes various merchant banking businesses and investments, primarily including Linkem, Vitesse Energy Finance and JETX Energy, real estate, Idaho Timber, and FXCM. The Corporate segment pertains to cash and cash equivalents, financial instruments owned, and deferred tax assets of the firm. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Ggcp Holdings Llc.

