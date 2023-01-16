Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Short Interest Update

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a growth of 535.3% from the December 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Jericho Energy Ventures Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:JROOF traded down 0.02 on Monday, reaching 0.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,656. Jericho Energy Ventures has a 52-week low of 0.15 and a 52-week high of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.28.

Get Jericho Energy Ventures alerts:

About Jericho Energy Ventures

(Get Rating)

Read More

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas fields in the United States. It also invests in hydrogen technologies, energy storage, carbon capture, and new energy systems. The company was formerly known as Jericho Oil Corporation and changed its name to Jericho Energy Ventures Inc in March 2021.

Receive News & Ratings for Jericho Energy Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jericho Energy Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.