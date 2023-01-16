Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Short Interest Update

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a growth of 535.3% from the December 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Jericho Energy Ventures Trading Down 7.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:JROOF traded down 0.02 on Monday, reaching 0.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,656. Jericho Energy Ventures has a 52-week low of 0.15 and a 52-week high of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.28.
About Jericho Energy Ventures
