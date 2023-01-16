JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Price Target to €34.00

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHYGet Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €32.00 ($34.41) to €34.00 ($36.56) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AXA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AXA from €26.00 ($27.96) to €27.00 ($29.03) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of AXA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AXA from €31.50 ($33.87) to €32.50 ($34.95) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of AXA stock opened at $30.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.12. AXA has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $33.20.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

