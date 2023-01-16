JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target to $124.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KMB. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an in-line rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.17.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB opened at $136.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.50 and a 200-day moving average of $129.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $144.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.