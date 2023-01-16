JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CNK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cinemark from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cinemark presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.17. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.16.

Insider Activity at Cinemark

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.93% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Enrique Senior sold 35,054 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $437,123.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,214.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cinemark

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Cinemark in the second quarter worth $137,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Cinemark in the third quarter worth $143,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cinemark by 17.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Cinemark by 19.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

