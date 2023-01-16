JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Invests $415,000 in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 772 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $33,523,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 77.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 573,275 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $289,527,000 after buying an additional 251,089 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,622 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 38.9% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 59.7% in the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.56.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE UNH traded down $6.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $489.57. The company had a trading volume of 275,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,354,667. The company has a market capitalization of $457.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $524.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $525.50. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.73 and a twelve month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

