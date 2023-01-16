Kaspa Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.32 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaspa has a total market cap of $104.54 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kaspa has traded up 40.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kaspa alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 245.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.76 or 0.00432931 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,440.83 or 0.30388547 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.23 or 0.00755983 BTC.

About Kaspa

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 15,972,391,179 coins and its circulating supply is 15,972,400,049 coins. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 15,948,406,012 with 15,948,412,387.350779 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00609762 USD and is up 3.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,835,016.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kaspa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kaspa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.