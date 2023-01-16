Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Target Price to $32.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an underperform rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on COIN. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a hold rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen downgraded Coinbase Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $49.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.28. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.76 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post -11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 103,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $4,407,775.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,933.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 103,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $4,407,775.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,933.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.90 per share, with a total value of $389,942.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,159.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 106,892 shares of company stock worth $4,888,242 and sold 471,048 shares worth $19,341,757. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 1,210.0% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

