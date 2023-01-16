KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE KREF opened at $15.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 309.42, a quick ratio of 309.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $22.40.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.10%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 273.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 422.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter worth about $61,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 188.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

