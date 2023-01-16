KlayUniverse (KUT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $2.55 Million

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. KlayUniverse has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $748.61 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KlayUniverse token can currently be bought for $0.0464 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KlayUniverse has traded 37.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KlayUniverse Profile

KlayUniverse launched on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.03989573 USD and is down -7.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $666.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

