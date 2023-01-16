KOK Trading 1.1% Lower This Week (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. KOK has a market cap of $51.82 million and $728,953.16 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000491 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, KOK has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010929 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00030628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00042004 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004689 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00018253 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000740 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00232676 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000817 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.10468914 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $761,378.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

