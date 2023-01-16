Komodo Market Cap Hits $30.50 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $30.50 million and $561,723.32 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Komodo has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001061 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00202063 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00075905 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00049281 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,695,051 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

