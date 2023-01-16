Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Now Covered by Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kyndryl from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Kyndryl stock opened at $12.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.60. Kyndryl has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 51.01% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Kyndryl will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Schroeter bought 109,000 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,191,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,943.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David B. Wyshner bought 20,000 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $182,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 476,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,586.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Schroeter bought 109,000 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,191,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,943.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 152,800 shares of company stock worth $1,456,442 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Kyndryl by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kyndryl by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 134,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Kyndryl by 3.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 243,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

