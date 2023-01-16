Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Market Perform”

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $31.60.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Liberty Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America downgraded Liberty Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Liberty Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.75.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $29.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 93.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 8,138 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $172,037.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,113.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 8,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $172,037.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,113.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,441 shares of company stock worth $2,559,588. 9.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Global

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 387.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

