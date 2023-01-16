Linde (NYSE:LIN) PT Raised to $346.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $344.00 to $346.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LIN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $351.69.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Price Performance

LIN stock opened at $334.11 on Thursday. Linde has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $347.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Linde will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Linde

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Linde by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,487,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,754 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Linde by 353.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,157,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,869,000 after acquiring an additional 902,512 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Linde by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,078,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,460,112,000 after acquiring an additional 703,724 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Linde by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,653,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,938,416,000 after acquiring an additional 689,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Linde by 1,351.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 536,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,309,000 after acquiring an additional 499,690 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.