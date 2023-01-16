Litecoin Cash (LCC) Reaches Market Cap of $2.80 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $468.48 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 774,674,419 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
